Congress targets AIMIM's Owaisi as Seemanchal votes on Nov 6

As curtain has come down on campaigning for Bihar elections, the Congress on Thursday sharpened its attack on Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, accusing him of being a puppet of the BJP out to dent the prospects of the secular parties.

Elections are scheduled to be held in 78 Assembly constituencies in the final phase on Saturday. At least 30 Assembly seats have a significant Muslim population which has traditionally favoured the RJD and Congress.

Congress leaders believe that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to dump the RJD-JD(U)-Congress Grand Alliance, which had come to power in 2015 and join hands with the BJP has rendered him unpopular in the region.

Congress leaders believe that Owaisi’s oratory and mass appeal could dent its prospects and end up benefiting the BJP which is yearning to turn up a better count in the results that are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.