Congress to announce first list of Goa polls by Dec 10

Congress to announce first list of Goa Assembly polls by December 10

Rao also said that Congress was still consulting with younger voters over the formation of the party's manifesto

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Dec 02 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 01:00 ist
Rao also said that the party would also offer five key promises to the electorate of Goa in its manifesto which is likely to be released within 15 days. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress party will announce its first list of candidates for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls by December 10, All India Congress Committee official in charge of Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday, Rao also said that the party would also offer five key promises to the electorate of Goa in its manifesto which is likely to be released within 15 days.

"We will also be announcing our first list by December 10," Rao said.

Rao's announcement comes on a day when state Nationalist Congress Party president Jose Phillip D'Souza has urged the Congress party to formalise its alliance and finalise a seat-sharing arrangement soon so that official alliance candidates can begin their rounds of campaigning for the polls, which are scheduled to be held in February.

Rao also said that Congress was still consulting with younger voters over the formation of the party's manifesto, which the AICC official said would offer five key guarantees to the people of Goa.

"Our manifesto will be released within 15 days. It will contain five main promises to the people of Goa. Our manifesto promises are guarantees which we will deliver when we come to power," Rao said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Dinesh Gundu Rao

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 