Congress to announce first list of Goa Assembly polls by December 10

The Congress party will announce its first list of candidates for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls by December 10, All India Congress Committee official in charge of Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday, Rao also said that the party would also offer five key promises to the electorate of Goa in its manifesto which is likely to be released within 15 days.

"We will also be announcing our first list by December 10," Rao said.

Rao's announcement comes on a day when state Nationalist Congress Party president Jose Phillip D'Souza has urged the Congress party to formalise its alliance and finalise a seat-sharing arrangement soon so that official alliance candidates can begin their rounds of campaigning for the polls, which are scheduled to be held in February.

Rao also said that Congress was still consulting with younger voters over the formation of the party's manifesto, which the AICC official said would offer five key guarantees to the people of Goa.

"Our manifesto will be released within 15 days. It will contain five main promises to the people of Goa. Our manifesto promises are guarantees which we will deliver when we come to power," Rao said.

