Congress to hold AICC Plenary in April

Congress is likely to hold the AICC Plenary in April, to elect a new president amid demands by loyalists for Rahul Gandhi to return at the helm of party affairs.

Sonia Gandhi had become Congress president in August last year, after Rahul stepped down from the post owning up the responsibility of the party's second successive debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

“AICC Plenary is expected to take place in April after the Budget Session of parliament,” a Congress leader said here.

Sonia had made it clear that she would assume to top party post on the condition that it would be an interim arrangement, while the Congress decided on its new President.

The Congress leader pointed out that it was yet to be decided whether Sonia would be re-appointed as a full-term president or the look for alternatives.

After stepping down as Congress President, Rahul had made it clear that the party should look beyond the Gandhi family for leadership.

As Congress stopped the BJP juggernaut in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections last year – albeit as a junior partner, a section of Rahul loyalists had started making demands for his return as Congress President.

However, Rahul has conveyed to the leadership that he was not interested in the top post – at least for now.