Congress to kickstart digital membership drive in MP

Congress to kickstart digital membership drive in Madhya Pradesh

The All India Congress Committee membership in-charge K Raju is scheduled to visit Bhopal on Thursday to chalk out a detailed plan

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Feb 17 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 15:58 ist
Representative picture. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit is set to run membership campaigns through the digital medium soon, with an aim of connecting with more people. The party will appoint a chief enroller and an enroller at district, block and booth levels to ensure 100 per cent authenticity of the members.

A senior party leader in the state claimed that Congress' "digital membership" will be quite different from the BJP's "missed call" membership.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) membership in-charge K Raju is scheduled to visit Bhopal on Thursday to chalk out a detailed plan for this digital membership drive.

"A complete plan for digital membership drive will be prepared in the direction of a meeting today. After authentication of the new members joining the party, they will be given a certificate from the AICC," a senior Congress leader said.

Also Read — Why missed call democracy is a bad idea

Along with the digital membership drive, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh is set to start election processes for districts and block-level posts. Although the Assembly polls in the state are likely in October-November 2023, the Congress has started its preparations.

Under the party's ongoing- 'ghar chalo ghar-ghar chalo' initiative, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has started targeting the Shivraj Singh Chohan government on various issues.

Under this month-long campaign, the party leader and workers are tasked with reaching the maximum number of homes across the state to create direct contact. Under the campaign, Kamal Nath is scheduled to visit Rewa next week.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
AICC
India News
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

 