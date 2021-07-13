Congress to raise 'exorbitant' fuel prices, 'irrational' GST rates in Monsoon Session of Parliament

Congress will raise Narendra Modi government's "exploitation and greed" in levying cesses leading to exorbitant fuel prices, increase in import duties resulting in higher price of essential goods like pulses and palm oil and the "irrational" GST rates on an array of goods in the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Cautioning the government that the issue of high inflation caused by the Modi government's policies would not go away even if it pretends that it does not exist, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the party wants the government to take steps to reduce fuel prices, import duty and GST rates.

He said the party will raise these issues and demand a "full discussion on these as well as providing substantial relief" for the people, who are facing the "crushing burden of high inflation".

The senior Rajya Sabha MP accused the NDA government of continuing to pretend that the concern about price rise is a false concern and if the government ignores it, the issue will go away.

Referring to the retail inflation growing at 6.26 per cent in June, Chidambaram told a press conference, "Inflation even in normal times would be intolerable. In a situation of widespread distress due to Covid-19, inflation has broken the back of people and we hold the Modi government directly responsible for the high inflation."

He said inflation has not been caused by a spurt in demand but by the "wrong policies" and "inept management" of the economy.

Chidambaram said fuel prices hovering around Rs 100 at several places was not justified when the price of crude oil is around USD 75 a barrel.

"When crude oil price was USD 125, the UPA government was able to provide petrol at Rs 65 a litre and diesel at Rs 44 a litre. The sole reason for the exorbitant prices is the levy of cesses. Total cesses levied by the Centre on petrol and diesel are Rs 33 per litre and Rs 32 per litre respectively," he said.

"Through these cesses alone, the Centre collects around Rs 4.2 lakh crore every year and keeps all that money to itself. This is exploitation and greed of the worst kind," he said.

On import duties, he said the duties increased by the Modi government remain despite a downward trend in the value of rupee and this has resulted in high prices on a large number of intermediary goods as well as essential goods like palm oil, pulses and household items.

He also warned the government that the "irrational" GST rates, which are on the higher side, have the tendency to push up prices of goods and services.