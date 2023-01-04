Congress to set up fact-finding panel to study Gujarat debacle

A month after the Congress presidential polls, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a three-member fact-finding committee led by Maharashtra MLA Nitin Raut with a deadline of two weeks to study the party's Gujarat debacle and fix responsibilities as well as suggest measures for the rejuvenation of organisation.

The panel has Bihar MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka as members besides Raut to "evaluate the results of the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat and suggest measures to be taken", Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.

The three-member committee is expected to look into various organisational strategies adopted during the campaign, including going with silent electioneering.

Some leaders have already pointed out that the party's low-key campaigning had backfired. Some even said top leader Rahul Gandhi keeping away from the state was not a sound electoral strategy. Rahul had campaigned for a single day in Gujarat by attending two rallies during the first phase of the polls.

It is to be seen whether the panel would go deep into central leadership's failure in steering the campaign and convincing Rahul, who did a series of rallies before the 2017 elections that yielded the party 77 seats, to campaign more in the state.

After the results, Rahul had "frankly" said that if the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP were not put as a "proxy" to target Congress, it would have defeated the BJP in the state.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh has said the organisational shortcomings in Gujarat, along with AAP and AIMIM cutting the party's vote at the behest of the BJP, primarily led to the defeat.

Seeking to distance the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the election results, Ramesh had then said, "There is no impact of the Gujarat Assembly election results on Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is not a 'chunav jitao yatra'... There were a few shortcomings in the organisation; we have to see that. A deep analysis will be done, and action will be taken. Our party president knows what has to be done," he said.

Last month, Congress witnessed its worst defeat in the Gujarat Assembly elections, winning just 17 out of 182 seats with a vote share of 27.28 per cent. While in 2017 polls, it had won 77 seats and 41.44 per cent vote share, its worst performance before 2022 was in 1990, when it won 33 seats and 30.74 per cent vote share.

While BJP surpassed Congress' 149-seat victory in 1985, winning 156 this time with a vote share of 52.5 per cent, AAP also made its mark by winning five seats and 12.92 per cent votes.