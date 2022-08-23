Congress upset with Azad, Sharma but unwilling to precipitate a crisis ahead of party polls

Congress is unhappy at the way Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have publicly snubbed the leadership by resigning from posts assigned to them by party president Sonia Gandhi but it is not going to take any immediate action against them.

The party is not willing to precipitate a crisis ahead of the election of Congress president, as Rahul Gandhi has refused to take up the mantle once again though there is pressure on him.

Though reluctant, sources said there are efforts to convince Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, to take over as Congress president in case Rahul continues to remain adamant.

Azad had refused to take up chairmanship of campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir while Sharma resigned as the chief of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh with both citing "insult" and non-consultation in party affairs. Both the leaders are the main poles of the G-23 or change-seekers in the party, who had earlier written to Sonia seeking clarity on leadership.

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla drove to Sharma's residence after meeting Sonia signalling that the party is not rushing to take any decision, especially at a time the state is going to polls. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal also spoke to Sharma over phone.

The Union Government is also moving ahead in the direction of holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir and at this point, it is not looking at angering a section of Azad loyalists in the union territory.

Sharma on Sunday resigned from the Himachal Pradesh panel, claiming that he was “left with no choice” due to the “continuing exclusion and insults”. He said that he was neither informed nor invited to meetings on election strategy related to the state. Congress sources said Sharma was made the chairperson of the steering committee after taking his consent.

The leadership has also noted certain comments made by Sharma in his interactions with media after his resignation where he appeared challenging the Gandhi family. Sources said the Congress is viewing it as an attempt to drum up support in the run up to the party president election.