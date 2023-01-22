Congress veteran Krishnakant Vakharia passes away

Congress veteran and senior Gujarat HC advocate Krishnakant Vakharia passes away

A native of Bagasara village in Amreli district, Vakharia studied law in Ahmedabad. He started his legal career in 1954 in Rajkot

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  Jan 22 2023, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 21:53 ist
Vakharia also served the Gujarati diaspora as a founder and chairman of Vishwa Gujarati Samaj. Credit: Twitter/@mpparimal

Senior Congress leader and Gujarat high court advocate Krishnakant Vakharia died on Sunday at 92.

Vakharia, a former chairman of the legal cell of Gujarat Congress, breathed his last at his residence. He was not well, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

A native of Bagasara village in Amreli district, Vakharia studied law in Ahmedabad. He started his legal career in 1954 in Rajkot.

He was a successful lawyer and a known expert on the Constitution with six decades of practice in the Gujarat High Court, Doshi said. Vakharia mentored many successful lawyers including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

He was a legal adviser to Gujarat Congress until 2010 as the president of the party's legal cell.

Vakharia also served the Gujarati diaspora as a founder and chairman of Vishwa Gujarati Samaj, Doshi said.

He is survived by a son, also a Gujarat High Court lawyer, and two daughters.

Vakharia became involved in politics as a student and went on to become a labour activist under the banner of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, stated a release issued by the state Congress unit.

He contested the second Lok Sabha election from then Girnar and now Amreli seat in 1957 as a member of the Praja Socialist Party. He had also contested the assembly elections from Babra, Jasdan and Dhari seats, it said.

Gujarat High Court
India News
Congress

