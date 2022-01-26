Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad dismisses rumours of changing Twitter bio

Congress Veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad took to Twitter to dismiss concerns about his relationship with the grand old party and criticised those creating a “mischievous propaganda.”

The clarification by the Congress leader came amid rumours that he had removed the Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress from his social media profile. Some users posted screenshots of his bio.

Azad said that “nothing has been changed” in his Twitter profile.

Some mischievous propoganda being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) January 25, 2022

The Congress leader has been facing flak from the Gandhi family loyalists over the past two years, as he approached Sonia Gandhi as part of the G-23 (Group of 23) seeking improved leadership within the party.



