Ghulam Nabi Azad dispels rumours of Twitter bio change

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad dismisses rumours of changing Twitter bio

He hit out at people claiming his exit from Congress over alleged changes to his Twitter profile

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2022, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 11:07 ist
Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress Veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad took to Twitter to dismiss concerns about his relationship with the grand old party and criticised  those creating a “mischievous propaganda.”

The clarification by the Congress leader came amid rumours that he had removed the Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress from his social media profile. Some users posted screenshots of his bio.

Azad said that “nothing has been changed” in his Twitter profile.

The Congress leader has been facing flak from the Gandhi family loyalists over the past two years, as he approached Sonia Gandhi as part of the G-23 (Group of 23) seeking improved leadership within the party.
 

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress
Indian Politics
India News
Twitter

