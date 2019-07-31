Congress worker murdered in Kerala

A Congress worker was hacked to death at Chavakkad in Thrissur district of central Kerala. SDPI workers were allegedly accused in the case.

A gang of over ten persons, who covered their faces using masks, attacked four Congress workers on Tuesday evening. P Noushad, 43, who was seriously injured, succumbed to the injuries by Wednesday morning. He was a local booth president.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran demanded a detailed probe into the incident. Congress workers alleged that all the accused were SDPI workers.

Four accused were reported to be identified by the police.