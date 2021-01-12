Cong workers debate party revamp on Priyanka's birthday

Congress workers discuss party revamp on Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday

District Congress chief Pradeep Singhal said blankets were distributed among rickshaw pullers and other needy and helpless people

  • Jan 12 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 20:57 ist
Congress. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

On the birthday of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party workers here on Tuesday distributed blankets and celebrated the day by holding discussions on revamping the organisation.

District Congress chief Pradeep Singhal said blankets were distributed among rickshaw pullers and other needy and helpless people. He said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been raising her voice against the shattered law and order situation in the state, atrocities on the women and corruption, and the Congress will definitely reach its goals and achieve them." 

