Congress workers stage protest against Lakhimpur violence

Congress workers on Monday staged a demonstration near the BJP headquarters and outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here to protest against the violent clash in Lakhimpur Kheri that left four farmers dead.

The protest was carried out under the leadership of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Choudhary.

A senior police officer said some members of the Indian Youth Congress were detained when they tried to enter Uttar Pradesh Bhawan.

Security has been beefed up outside the Bhawan in view of protest called by the Indian Youth Congress.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death.The four others were farmers, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence.

