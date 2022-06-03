Cong's Tankha, BJP's Valmiki elected unopposed to RS

Congress's Tankha, BJP's Valmiki elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

While Tankha was elected for the second consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament, Valmiki and Patidar are making their debuts

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 03 2022, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2022, 16:51 ist

Congress leader and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha and the BJP's Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said here.

While Tankha was elected for the second consecutive term in the Upper House of Parliament, Valmiki and Patidar are making their debuts.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly's principal secretary and returning officer for the election A P Singh announced the results as no other candidate had filed nomination for the three vacant seats as of Friday, the last date for the withdrawal of candidature, said an Assembly official.

Patidar belongs to an OBC community while Valmiki is a Dalit. The BJP's choice of candidates was seen as significantly ahead of coming local bodies elections which were delayed over the OBC reservation issue until the Supreme Court resolved it, and the next year's Assembly elections.

Patidar had earlier served as a member of the state Women's Commission, while Valmiki was elected as a corporator of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation thrice and had also served as an Alderman of the local body. Tankha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The current terms of Tankha as well as two BJP Rajya Sabha MPs from the state, M J Akbar and Sampatiya Uike, are ending this month. Of total 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, the BJP holds eight and the Congress three seats.

The BJP's other members in the Rajya Sabha from the state are Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, L Murugan and Dharmendra Pradhan, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni and Sumer Singh Solanki. Besides Tankha, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Rajmani Patel are the other Rajya Sabha members from the Congress.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajya Sabha
India News
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

 