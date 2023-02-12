BJP rejects criticism on appointment of ex-judge as Guv

Cong's habit to politicise every issue: BJP rejects criticism on appointment of ex-judge as Governor

'Our Constitution also says nothing against post-retirement appointment of judges,' said the party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 22:17 ist
The Congress earlier attacked the government over retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer's appointment as a Governor. Credit: IANS Photo

The BJP on Sunday rejected the Congress' criticism of the government over a former Supreme Court judge's appointment as Governor, saying such appointments have past precedents and they are also not barred by the Constitution.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the Congress has a habit of politicising every issue, and it was unfortunate that the opposition party is doing so with the appointment of governors also.

Also Read: Justice Abdul Nazeer, part of Ayodhya verdict appointed as Andhra Governor

"Former judges have been appointed to different positions countless times in the past. Our Constitution also says nothing against post-retirement appointment of judges," the Rajya Sabha member said, noting that previous Congress governments had done on numerous occasions.

The Congress earlier attacked the government over retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer's appointment as a Governor by citing the late BJP leader Arun Jaitley's remarks against such appointments, and called the move a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary.

Check out DH's latest videos

India News
Congress
BJP
Governor

