Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah's support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta

Meghalaya Chief Minister and Nation People's Party (NPP) supremo Conrad Sangma has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blessings to form the next government in the hill state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Sarma took to Twitter to also say that BJP president J P Nadda has advised the Meghalaya unit of the saffron camp to support the NPP as it forms the next government in the neighbouring state.
"Sri @SangmaConrad , Chief Minister of Meghalaya, called @AmitShah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government," Sarma wrote.
"Adaraniya Sri @JPNadda ji, the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya," the Assam CM added.
According to the Election Commission website around 6.30 pm, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has so far won 20 seats in the 60-member Assembly and was leading in five other constituencies.
The BJP won two seats and was leading in one.
The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 constituencies thus far, while the Congress won five. The newly floated Voice of the People Party (VPP) and the Trinamool Congress won four seats each, with the Mamata Banerjee-led camp ahead in one more constituency.
The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic have won two seats each. Two Independent candidates have also emerged victorious in the state.
