Consensus among states on extension of coronavirus lockdown, says PM in interaction with CMs

  • Apr 11 2020, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a meeting with chief ministers on COVID-19 lockdown. (Credit: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.

Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, the prime minister also said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

Amid reports of shortfall of protective gear for doctors and para medics, he said measures are being taken to ensure availability of personal protective equipment and critical items for all front-line workers in COVID-19 fight, an official statement said.

 

During the interaction, the chief ministers sought financial, fiscal assistance from the Centre to boost resources in fight against the pandemic, the statement said. 

 

