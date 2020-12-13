Consensus with protesting farmers in 24-48 hours: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has asserted that farmers who are protesting the Centre's farm laws will reach consensus with the government in 24-48 hours.

His claim collides with farmers' move to intensify their agitation and, on Sunday, as part of the farmers' march, the protesters blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have reached a deadlock as the farmers continue to demand unconditional repeal of the new laws. The government, on the other hand, has only offered to amend the laws.

Chautala on Saturday met Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Rajnath Singh. However, no breakthrough was seen.

The Deputy CM has been under criticism for being a BJP ally when farmers across Haryana, Punjab and other states have camped at Delhi's border for 18 consecutive days.

"I'm hopeful that there will be talks between the centre and the farmers will be fruitful. I'm hopeful that in the next 24 to 48 hours, there will be a final round of talks and the two sides will reach a conclusive solution," he told news agency ANI.

"It's my responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union Ministers, I'm hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent and the standoff will be resolved. The Centre is positive," he said.

Prime Minister Modi had reiterated that the reforms will benefit the farmers, but agitators paid no heed and continued the protests.