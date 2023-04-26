Leave same-sex marriage issue to Parliament: Govt to SC

Consider leaving questions raised in same-sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre to SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centr told that the apex court is dealing with a 'very complex subject'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 15:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".

"The real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom," Mehta said on the fifth day of hearing.

He told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in the society and also in various state legislatures.

Hearing in the matter is underway.

