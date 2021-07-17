Constitution is the North Star to judge every State action: Justice Chandrachud

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that irrespective of the electoral legitimacy of the government, the Constitution is the North Star against which conformity of every State action or inaction would have to be judged.

Citing the 71st year of the constitutional republic of the country, he added that many may, on occasions, feel that country’s democracy is no longer new and the need to study constitutional history and engage with its framework isn’t as worthwhile.

“However, it is important to recognise that in times of peace or crisis, irrespective of the electoral legitimacy of the government, the Constitution is the North Star against which the conformity of every state action or inaction would have to be judged,” he said.

He also gave an example of Greta Thunberg, one of the strongest voices in civil society against climate change, to assert that “nobody is too young to effectuate big change”.

Justice Chandrachud was speaking on the topic “Students as the Constitution’s Vanguards” at a programme organised by Shikshan Prasarak Mandali (SPM), on the 101st birth anniversary of his father Justice Y V Chandrachud, who was the longest-serving Chief Justice of India.

Chandrachud said, “In viewing our Constitution, as a primary spirit to counter majoritarianism, we can equip ourselves with a unique lens to view the world and balance competing interests”.

Speaking on climate change, Justice Chandrachud stressed that the world is in the midst of accelerating climate change crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that ecological disruptions increase existing inequalities.

To combat this crisis a collective global action is required, he said, adding that Greta Thunberg, who is one of the strongest voices in civil society against climate change began her journey as a lone 15-year-old sitting outside the Swedish Parliament demanding governmental action against imminent risks of global warming.

"Many others shows us how nobody is too young or insignificant to effectuate big change. My learning for life….at my age, is also that you are never too old to be the change," Justice Chandrachud said.

He maintained that majoritarian tendencies must be questioned against the background of "our constitutive promise”.

“Any semblance of authoritarianism, clampdown on civil liberties, sexism, casteism, otherization on account of religion or region is upsetting a sacred promise that was made to our ancestors who accepted India as their constitutional republic,” he added.