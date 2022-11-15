Constitutional functionaries not open to denigration: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has said that the offices held by the constitutional functionaries in public trust are not open to denigration, that too in a court of law, by self-styled warriors of public interest on the basis of superficial allegations, without any basis in law or fact.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed a PIL filed by Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari with Rs 1 lakh cost.

The court said the plea filed against appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India has been filed only to gain publicity without there being any material to support the averments.

In its November 11 order, released on Tuesday, the bench said, "It is a fit case to be crushed at the threshold in the strongest terms. The prayers urged in this petition are not only against the genesis of a social interest litigation, but also revolt against the dignity of the constitutional office."

The bench pointed out the cause espoused in this petition has already been dismissed on November 2 by the Supreme Court but the petitioner chose to come before this court, "after camouflaging the same issue as a fresh cause, which reflects on his oblique motives and highlights the questionable credentials".

"It is unfortunate that allegations have been made against other high dignitaries, including the Union Law Minister. The instant Petition appears to be more of a publicity oriented litigation instead of a public interest litigation," the bench said.

