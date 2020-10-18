Construction of new Parliament building likely to start early next year

The construction of new Parliament building, which will come up close to existing one, is likely to start early next year.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is working on clearing space by removing small structures and shifting Parliament reception area in plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, that currently houses a reception, to make way for space to the construction company to start the works, said an official in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"The construction is likely to start in January or February," said an official said.

Tata Projects Limited, which quoted Rs 861.90 crore, won the bid to construct a new Parliament building." Since the tender awarded on September 29, the construction company needs some time to mobilise workers and materials, " said the official.

"As the building will came up in high security zone, the construction the company has to take all precaution as there will be stringent access control measures for entry and exit of workers and materials," said the official.

According to the work order, at least 60 days are provided for the company to mobilising workers and material to construct building.

The project is expected to be completed in around 22 months from the start of construction work and new building likely to be ready by late 2022.

According to the CPWD, the project implementing arm of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the new Parliament building, which is part of redevelopment of Central Vista project, which will come up on plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, that currently houses a reception, boundary walls and other temporary structures.

The ground plus two-storey triangular-shaped structure will comprise halls with greater seating capacity for both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Besides this, there will be a foyer, offices for members of Parliament, a court and dining facility.

More MPs can be accommodated in the new building as the strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may increase after delimitation of constituencies. It will have spacious seating arrangements for around 1,400 MPs. The building will be a reinforced cement concrete framed structure.

The current Parliament building, which is over 90 years old, will continue to house the famed Parliament library.