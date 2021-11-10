Construction worker succumbs to injuries sustained in car accident by Assam model

A 50-year-old construction worker, who lost his two legs in a car-hit incident by an Assam model succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning after fighting for life for 38 days.

Eight workers including the victim, Joseph Marak were injured when the model, Rajkanya Baruah rammed into a road-side make shift hut along Guwahati's GS Road on the wee hours of October 2. The model, a Miss India contestant in 2016, was allegedly in drunken state and was returning from a birthday party in a five star hotel, Taj Vivanta.

Marak, who lost his two legs in the mishap was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died.

"He was admitted here on October 2 with his left leg already seperated due to the mishap. His right leg was also crushed but doctors amputated it a few days ago. But suddenly he had a cardiac arrest at around 5.30 am today and was put into ventilation. But he died at around 10am. Our doctors said that Marak had pulmonary embolism. This is a critical medical condition in which blood clots block the pulmonary arteries of the lungs," GMCH superintendent, Abhijit Sarma told reporters.

Marak, who hails from Garo Hills in neighbouring Meghalaya had lost his wife two years ago and is survived by three children, aged between 17 and five years. "His eldest son studies in class X. He had migrated to Guwahati in search of job and got work in construction of a flyover. He was the only bread earner in the family," a relative said.

Rajkanya, who had fled after the mishap was arrested but was granted bail a day later. He was, however, re-arrested after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered an investigation.

The model is in judicial custody since then and may now face murder charge. Police recently filed a chargesheet in the case.

Watch latest videos by DH here: