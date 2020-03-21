Consumer alert! You can't be charged more than Rs 100 for 200 ml hand sanitiser

Amidst the rising demand for hygiene products due to the novel coronavirus, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that the government had capped the prices of essential items like hand sanitisers.

"Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the market has seen a huge increase in the prices of various face masks and materials used in its manufacture and hand sanitiser. Taking this seriously, the government has fixed their prices," he said in a tweet.

The government has capped the retail price of a 200-ml bottle of hand sanitiser at Rs 100. So, you cannot be charged more than Rs 100 for a 200-ml bottle of hand sanitiser. Other sizes of bottles will also be priced in the same proportion and these prices will be applicable throughout the country till June 30, he said.

The prices of fabric used in face masks have also been capped. The price of fabric used in two- and three-ply masks will remain the same as it was on Feb. 12 — Rs 8 and Rs 10 respectively, he said.

The move will bring relief to customers as the prices of hand sanitisers and face masks had skyrocketed after the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 277 as of March 21.