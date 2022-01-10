Contacts of confirmed Covid cases don't need to get tested unless identified as high risk, ICMR says

The Centre on Monday asked the contacts of Covid-19 patients not to test themselves unless they belong to the “at risk” category due to their age or comorbidities.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, in a new advisory on Covid testing, says the contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 need not undergo testing unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities.

Others not requiring Covid-19 tests are (1) asymptomatic individuals in community settings (2) patients who stand discharged as per home isolation guidelines (3) patients being discharged from a Covid-19 facility as per the revised discharge policy and (4) individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel.

The new testing strategy is in sync with the Centre’s new home isolation policy in which it has been suggested that a person is not required to undergo a Covid-19 test after a seven-day isolation period if he/she doesn’t have fever for the previous three days.

The changes come at a time when a highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is sweeping through the country triggering an unprecedented rise in the fresh Covid cases.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry said that the Omicron variant is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant that caused the second wave.

In a community setting, the Covid-19 tests are to be conducted for symptomatic individuals (cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and/or smell, breathlessness and/or other respiratory symptoms) and the at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases. Such contacts are the elderly population more than 60 years and individuals with co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy, and obesity.

In addition, individuals undertaking international travel are required to be tested. Also international travelers arriving at Indian ports of entries are required to be tested.

India’s current level of daily tests stands between 13 lakh and 15 lakh per day.

In a hospital, the Covid-19 tests are to be carried out as per the discretion of a doctor, but no emergency procedure should be delayed due to the lack of a Covid test, according to the revised ICMR guideline.

Moreover, the patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility.

Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures including pregnant women in or near labour who are hospitalized for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop.

