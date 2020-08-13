Contempt plea filed in SC against SP MP, top functionary of AIMPLB for utterances against Ayodhya verdict

An advocate has moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Samajwadi Party MP Shafi-qur-Rahman Barq and top functionary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and All India Imam Association for scandalising to lower authority of the top court by their utterances on Ayodhya case judgement.

Petitioner Vineet Jindal claimed Barq as well as Maulana Mohd Wali Rahmani, General Secretary of AIMPLB and Sajid Rashidi President of AIIA have issued contemptuous statements with regard to the top court's Constitution bench decision of November 9, 2019 on Ram temple case.

According to the petition filed by advocate Raj Kishore Choudhary on behalf of Jindal, Barq said on August 6 that the BJP and the RSS, on strength of their power, have obtained decision in their favour from the court and killed secularism and democracy.

Likewise, he cited statement made in a tweet by Rahmani questioning the court’s judgement in Ayodhya matter, saying "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid. Hagia Sophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can’t change its status".

Similarly, immediately after foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, Rashidi said "mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque."

Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can't be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque: Sajid Rashidi, Pres, All India Imam Assn pic.twitter.com/DzlbYQ3qdm — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

"The alleged contemnors are trying push in the mind of minorities that the judgment of the court has been obtained by influence of BJP and RSS and thus they are trying to lower the authority of the court," he said.

The advocate sought contempt action against the three for scandalising the dignity of this court by making public statements and acting in total disregard of the authority of the court.