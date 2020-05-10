'Controversial' social media post: Delhi Minority Commission chairman submits laptop to police

Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan on Sunday submitted his laptop to a police team probing a case against him for his "controversial" social media post, officials said.

An FIR was registered against Khan on April 30 under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the IPC after police received a complaint from a resident of Vasant Kunj, they said.

A notice was sent to Khan on Saturday under section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to hand over his device used for making the "controversial" social media post, a senior police officer said.

"I received a Delhi Police notice on Saturday to submit my device used in making Twitter and Facebook posts. I submitted my laptop to the police today. But, I have said in writing that I am doing it under duress, because there is no record of tweet or social media posts in the device itself and it is online only. Also, I don't understand why they wanted my device because I have accepted that I wrote the tweet and still stand by it," Khan told PTI over phone.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that Khan's post was provocative and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in the society, the police said, adding that the case was being investigated by the cyber cell of the Special Cell.

However, Later, Khan also sought an apology while the BJP demanded his removal from the commission.

"I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our county facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt," Khan had said in a statement earlier, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had said that his tweet on April 28, thanking Kuwait for taking note of the "persecution" of Indian Muslims, in the context of the northeast Delhi violence, has "pained" some people which was never his intention.