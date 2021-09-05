Controversy erupts after Javed Akhtar likens RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal to Taliban

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar landed himself in a controversy after he said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) were similar to the Taliban

Speaking to a news channel, the bollywood lyricist said that when one objectively looks at the right-wing, they are all the same people across the world. He added that, the names and faces could change but the value system remains consistent world-over.

Akhtar also said that much like Taliban, the right-wing organisations think that "no law is superior to their religious faith."

"Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset -- be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus. Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same."

This statement sparked outrage from the ruling BJP.

Maharashtra BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Kadam said that no film of Javed Akhtar's or his family's would be screened in the country till he issues an apology to the members of the Sangh.

In a video message on Twitter, the politician said, "Till he doesn't fold his hands and apologise to the functionaries of the Sangh and VHP, his films will not be screened."

He added that the statement was shameful, painful and humiliating for crores of functionaries of these organisations who have served the poorest of the poor.

The BJP MLA also urged the Maharashtra government to file a case against Akhtar, and that today at 12 noon they would go to Ghatkopar Chiragnagar police station and protest.