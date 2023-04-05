Convene meet with Opposition leaders on China, Congress tells Govt

Accusing the government of maintaining silence and disallowing any discussion in Parliament on the Sino-Indian border situation, Congress on Wednesday demanded an all-party meeting on the issue and asked the Modi government to take the Opposition into confidence.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, senior Congress MP Manish Tewari asked how and why an intrusion at multiple points take place at the Line of Actual Control (LoAC) and the question remains germane as an entire infrastructure was created since 1993 to avoid conflict and maintain peace at the border.

Tewari said the government has remained silent on the border row with China while noting that he himself had filed 65 questions in Lok Sabha between September 2020 and March this year but were not allowed to be raised citing national security.

Read | 'Price we pay for PM's clean chit': Cong hits out as China asserts claim over Arunachal

"The government is not ready to answer any question on China and is not giving any answers. There is an opacity about what is happening at the border," he said.

Demanding an all-party meeting to discuss the China situation, Tewari said, "Three years after the standoff, the government should have taken the entire opposition in confidence and tell them about the developments of the last three years and the ongoing negotiations and give them a summary."

Referring to the $101 billion trade deficit with China, he asked, "Are we advertently or inadvertently subsiding the transgressions by China?". Tewari said that the total trade between India and China had touched $136 billion in 2022 out of which $119 billion was imports from China while the exports to China were only $17.5 billion.

Asked about China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, he said that it was "very irresponsible" on the part of the Ministry of External Affairs to say that such things happened in the past.

Recalling what the UPA government did in such a situation, he said the Manmohan Singh dispensation had lodged a strong protest.