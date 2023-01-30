Conversion laws: Plea by Teesta's NGO espouses 'divisive politics', says Centre

The Centre on Monday vehemently opposed before the Supreme Court a plea by Teesta Setalvad's NGO against anti-conversion laws enacted by states of Gujarat, Chhatisgarh, Haryana and Karnataka and others, claiming it "espoused divisive politics" and is an accused in a cheating case.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala fixed all matters, including a transfer petition, for hearing on Friday.

Attorney General R Venkataramani also contended the pleas filed against state legislations should first be heard by the high court concerned.

"I have serious objections to the petitions," he said.

In a written objection to a petition filed by 'Citizens for Justice and Peace', the ministry of home affairs said that the petitioner purports to act in public interest in which it "selectively takes up public causes for the objects and intents other than public interest".

"From series of judicial proceedings, it is now established that the NGO allows its name to be used through its two office bearers (Teesta and others) at the behest of some selected political interest and also earns out of such activity," it claimed.

The petitioner is guilty of collecting huge funds exploiting the agonies of riot-affected people for which criminal proceedings are going on against Teesta Setalvad and other office bearers, the ministry alleged.

"Under the guise of serving public interest, the petitioner deliberately undertakes, and consciously and surreptitiously espouses divisive politics in an attempt to divide the society on religious and communal lines. Similar activities/endeavours of the petitioner organisation are also found in other states. Presently, this activity is going on in the state of Assam," it added.

Raising question of the locus standi, the ministry said that the plea made in the instant petition are made in other petitions also, which will be examined by this court, subject to hearing all necessary and affected parties.

"If the petitioner is bonafide contesting the present petition purely in public interest, it cannot have any objection if the same issue is gone into by this court in other proceedings," it stated.