Coonoor helicopter crash victim's wife joins government service

Coonoor helicopter crash victim junior warrant officer A Pradeep's wife Sreelekshmi, joined the Kerala government service on Monday.

She joined in clerical post in Thrissur taluk office in the presence of Revenue Minister K Rajan.

Pradeep was the lone Malayali in the chopper crash that claimed 14 lives, including CDS General Bipin Rawat in last December 8.

The state government had decided to give the job to Pradeep's wife and financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the family. Though norms provide for giving jobs on compassionate grounds to dependents of war victims or those killed in war-like situations only, relaxations were given in the case of Pradeep.

