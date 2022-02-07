Coonoor chopper crash victim's wife joins govt service

Coonoor helicopter crash victim's wife joins government service

She joined in clerical post in Thrissur taluk office in the presence of Revenue Minister K Rajan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 07 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 22:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Coonoor helicopter crash victim junior warrant officer A Pradeep's wife Sreelekshmi, joined the Kerala government service on Monday.

She joined in clerical post in Thrissur taluk office in the presence of Revenue Minister K Rajan. 

Pradeep was the lone Malayali in the chopper crash that claimed 14 lives, including CDS General Bipin Rawat in last December 8.

The state government had decided to give the job to Pradeep's wife and financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the family. Though norms provide for giving jobs on compassionate grounds to dependents of war victims or those killed in war-like situations only, relaxations were given in the case of Pradeep.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coonoor
Helicopter Crash
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 