Cop killed, another injured in militant attack in Srinagar

A day after the killing of two paramilitary BSF men in a militant attack in Srinagar, a policeman was killed and another injured in a similar incident in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday (May 21).

Reports said militants fired at a checkpoint of the police and paramilitary CRPF at Prichoo, Pulwama, 28 km from Srinagar, in which two policemen were wounded.

The injured cops were shifted to hospital, but one of them succumbed to his injuries, officials said. The slain cop was identified as Anoop Singh of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 10th battalion while injured was identified as Mohammad Ibrahim.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar while confirming the killing of the policeman said the area has been cordoned off and further investigations launched.

The incident comes a day after two soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed by motorcycle-borne militants at a picket in Pandach area, on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday (May 20) evening. The militants had also snatched weapons from the slain BSF personnel.

Recently in the Handwara area of northern Kashmir, three CRPF personnel were killed and several others injured in a militant attack. The terrorists had also snatched weapons of the paramilitary men after the shootout.