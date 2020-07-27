Cop turns teacher for labourer's son

Indore-based police officer Vinod Dikshit was patrolling the Palasia areas when he was approached by a 12-year-old boy who told him he wanted to be a police officer. The boy, Raj, could not access private tuitions. This was when Dixit decided to step and help the boy himself, as reported by the Indian Express.

Raj’s father is a daily-wage labourer while his grandfather is a roadside vendor.

“During the lockdown, I saw how the cops were working towards the cause and it inspired me. That is when I decided that I too want to become a policeman and approached uncle Ji (Dikshit), who offered to teach me,” he told the Indian Express.

However, the duo has few resources at their disposal. Without classrooms, tables, even proper lighting, the two try to find any place that is well-lit and work there, using the bonnet of Dixit’s car as a makeshift table.

“Whenever I am around the locality, he spots me and wherever there is light, we sit or stand to study there, said Dixit.

Dixit has tutored children in the past as well. Some of his students are now police officers themselves. “I have taught many children in Dhar and Ratlam when I was posted there. Some of them have even joined the police force,” said Dikshit, who has vowed to help any child that aspires to become a police officer.