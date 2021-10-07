Cops save Delhi e-rickshaw driver trying to kill self

Cops save e-rickshaw driver trying to kill himself in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

The victim's mother spotted her son trying to hang inside his room and informed police who reached the spot within four minutes

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 07 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 11:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Timely intervention by two Delhi policemen saved the life of an e-rickshaw driver who attempted suicide worrying over financial woes in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The victim's mother spotted her son trying to hang inside his room and informed police who reached the spot within four minutes, they said.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Ramdas and Head Constable Mahender Singh rushed inside the woman's house. They broke open the room's door that was locked from the inside and found the man standing on a stool under the ceiling fan with a scarf wrapped around his neck and the other end tied to the fan.

He was about to kick down the stool but the policemen managed to save him. One policeman held his feet while the other one unwrapped the scarf, police said.

After bringing him down, the policemen asked him why he was taking such an extreme step.

The man said his family is facing financial crisis and his mother wanted to sell his e-rickshaw to make both ends meet, a senior police officer said.

He was depressed about how he would survive if his vehicle gets sold and attempted to end his life, the officer added. 

