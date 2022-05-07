Cops' zeal to serve political masters can break up federalism, warns Chidambaram

Police serving their political masters will lead to the "ultimate breakdown" of federalism and the autonomy of police must stop at the border of another state, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday, a day after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab police from his home in Delhi on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab, and brought back to the national capital by the Delhi Police hours later, concluding a Friday of dramatic events that drew in the police of three states.

Reacting to the developments, Chidambaram said, "This was bound to happen someday. Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana police confrontation is an example of what lies in store in the future."

"Police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril," the former home minister said in a series of tweets.

"I had warned when the Assam police arrested Mr Jignesh Mevani MLA for a tweet posted in Gujarat!" he said.

He stressed that the "autonomy" of each state police force must stop at the border of another state and the police of the first state must take the consent of the other state before venturing into its jurisdiction.

“Otherwise, federalism will be dead and buried," Chidambaram said.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), was on Saturday provided security cover by Delhi Police after he expressed a threat to his life.