Corona infected Kerala girl's condition reported stable, More results pending

The first coronavirus case reported in India is on a Malayali girl who recently returned from Wuhan in China.

A student at Wuhan University, the girl has been kept in the isolation ward at the Thrissur general hospital in Kerala over the last few days.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja said that her condition was stable. Test results of five more were still pending, she said adding that there was no need for panic as the state had already made steps to contain its spread.

The girl had reported with a sore throat and hence she was kept in isolation ward. Preliminary tests at the National Institute of Virology in Pune found coronavirus infection on the girl and further test result was awaited. Three more students who returned from Wuhan were also kept in the isolation ward of the same hospital.

The health minister said that efforts were already on to trace all the persons who were in touch with the corona infected student over the last few weeks. Reports on the flight by which she came would be sent to the centre for further screening. She urged that all persons who recently traveled to any coronavirus affected countries and returned to Kerala should report being health authorities. At least 14 to 28 days surveillance would be required.

So far 806 persons were kept in surveillance in Kerala, of which around 20 were kept in isolation wards in hospitals as they had some or other symptoms. Others were kept in surveillance at their homes only as they did not show any symptoms. Specimen of those with symptoms were being subjected to tests in Pune and ten were already found not to be infected by a coronavirus, while five more were still awaited.

Kerala had initiated surveillance against coronavirus from January 22 with medical teams screening passengers who reach from any coronavirus infected countries and keeping them under surveillance. Scores of Malayali students from China who returned to Kerala over the last few weeks were also kept under surveillance and those with any symptoms like fever, cough or sore throat admitted to isolation wards in hospitals.

Kerala had early received appreciations for containing the spread of Nipah in 2018 and 2019.