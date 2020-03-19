'Corona' shop in Kerala gains selfie fame amid coronavirus pandemic

Two decades back when he named his textile shop, a tailor by profession K E Pareeth never ever thought that his shop would once receive much attention for its name.

Corona, which has the meaning crown, was the name that struck Pareeth when he went through dictionary to find a suitable name for his new textile shop at Muvatupuzha, about 40 kilometres from Kochi city, in 1997. Pareeth also came to be known in the locality at Corona Pareeth and his shop's name also have a crown symbol on it.

With Coronavirus literally keeping the world in tenterhooks, Pareeth's shop has now become and attraction. "Even as sales have been affected due to the Coronavirus alert, many are dropping in at my shop just to take selfies in front of the shop," said the 60 year old man.

Pareeth who did schooling only up to upper primary level learnt tailoring from his brother in 1970s. He then started own tailoring shop and later started the ready made shop by the name Corona.