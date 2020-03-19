'Corona' shop in Kerala gains selfie fame

'Corona' shop in Kerala gains selfie fame amid coronavirus pandemic

The 60-year-old owner of the shop said his new found fame, however, has not boosted sales

DHNS
DHNS, Arjun Raghunath,
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 19:14 ist
This undated handout photo received by the courtesy of shopkeeper Pareed on March 18, 2020, shows a general view of a clothes store named 'Corona' by its owner. (AFP Photo)

Two decades back when he named his textile shop, a tailor by profession K E Pareeth never ever thought that his shop would once receive much attention for its name.

Corona, which has the meaning crown, was the name that struck Pareeth when he went through dictionary to find a suitable name for his new textile shop at Muvatupuzha, about 40 kilometres from Kochi city, in 1997. Pareeth also came to be known in the locality at Corona Pareeth and his shop's name also have a crown symbol on it.

With Coronavirus literally keeping the world in tenterhooks, Pareeth's shop has now become and attraction. "Even as sales have been affected due to the Coronavirus alert, many are dropping in at my shop just to take selfies in front of the shop," said the 60 year old man.

Pareeth who did schooling only up to upper primary level learnt tailoring from his brother in 1970s. He then started own tailoring shop and later started the ready made shop by the name Corona.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 