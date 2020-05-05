Coronavirus: 20 migrants escape from Bihar quarantine centre

At least 20 migrant workers, who had returned from Haryana and Punjab last week and were kept at a quarantine centre in Bihar’s Katihar district, escaped from the government-run isolation ward.

The incident took place at a time when the Bihar government has been making tall claims of providing food, shelter and cash dole to lakhs of migrants.

Sources in Katihar told Deccan Herald that those who escaped from the quarantine centre had earlier complained about lack of food and other facilities.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

“Around 100 migrants who returned from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana were kept at the Katihar quarantine centre. Many of them asked for food. When denied proper food and other facilities, they broke the lock of the entrance gate and fled with their luggage,” the source said.

The incident took place just when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, through a video message, said all those migrant workers, who have returned to Bihar, would be provided Rs 500 after they complete their quarantine period.

“Besides, their train fare would also be reimbursed. All such person will, therefore, be entitled to a minimum amount of Rs 1,000,” said Nitish.

However, soon thereafter, the Katihar incident took place which led to the sub-divisional officer (SDO) Neeraj Kumar rush to the place of occurrence.

“We are probing the matter,” said the SDO.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Bihar increased to 529 with a 3-year-old child in Siwan found to be infected with COVID-19.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday took stock of the situation at an all-party meeting here. The meeting was conducted through video-conference.

In the meantime, students and migrant workers continue to reach Bihar through special trains from different states.

These passengers, after screening at the railway stations, were sent to their respective districts in Government buses with an advisory of 14-day home quarantine.

“Around 15,000 passengers have so far returned to Bihar in 12 special trains in the last three days,” a senior official of the East Central Railway (ECR) said here on Tuesday.