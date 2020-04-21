Coronavirus: 42 tested positive even after the 14-day quarantine in Kerala, govt to start screening all again

As the name suggests, the Novel Corona Virus is posing new challenges as persons are being tested positive for the virus infection in Kerala even after nearly 28 days of quarantine while it was generally considered that the incubation period of the virus is 14 days.

In Kerala, 42 persons kept in quarantine on arrival from aboard were tested positive even after the 14 days. Many of them were asymptomatic also. Hence Kerala government is now carrying out COVID-19 tests on all persons in quarantine even if they have no symptoms.

Virologists and doctors point out that in some cases it was found that the virus would remain in a person for up to 25 days. While the general directive was to keep a COVID-19 suspect in 14 days quarantine, Kerala was following 28-day quarantine norms to ensure that even if the person contracts the virus on the 14th day, he would be under quarantine and thereby the risk of a spread could be averted. This strategy helped in averting the risk of asymptomatic persons causing the spread of the virus as all the 40 odd tested positive even after 14 days were remaining in quarantine.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja told DH that the 14 day incubation period of the virus was only a general norm and around five percent were tested positive after 14 days. There were fresh reports suggesting that the virus may remain alive for 27 days, she said.

According to a senior virologist at the Kerala unit of the National Institute of Virology, in many infectious diseases like Cholera, there could be up to eight asymptomatic cases against one symptomatic. Being a new virus, COVID-19's effects are yet to be ascertained. It was found that normally a person can remain COVID-19 positive for five to ten days and in some cases, it extended up to 30 days. The couple in Kerala aged around 90, who recovered from COVID, remained positive for about 20 days, while many patients recovered in a few days' time, he said.

The expert committee of doctors appointed by the Kerala government for COVID-19 care recently informed the government that the COVID-19 infection in Kerala was found to be of a mild nature and the transmission period could be only up to eight days after showing symptoms. But one could be tested COVID-19 positive even after the quarantine period and hence persons were being tested positive even after 14 days.

Experts sum up that since COVID-19 is a new virus, the exact incubation period and effects of the virus are yet to be ascertained.