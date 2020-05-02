Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu app must for workers attending office, says MHA

All employees in public and private sectors attending work from May 4 will have to compulsorily download 'Aarogya Setu' app that helps in identifying the possibility of contracting COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The direction, which is part of the new guidelines by the MHA for the lockdown that is extended till May 17, comes amid a section of activists raising concerns about the security of the app as well as privacy concerns.

The government has allowed the functioning of offices, including in red zones where 33% of workers are allowed while in governments, all officers above the rank of Director are mandated to attend while only 33% of lower ranks be allowed to work from offices.

According to the order, it will be the responsibility of the head of organisations to ensure that there is "100% coverage of this app among the employees". All people residing in the COVID-19 containment zones, where a large number of cases have been detected, will also have to compulsorily download the app.

The order issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 makes it clear that ignoring the directions on lockdown will attract a jail term that could extend up to two years.

A group of around 35 organisations and 75 individuals have written to the government on Friday against the mandatory use of Aarogya Setu. It is claimed by the organisations that the app deviates from the international best practices of contact tracing apps and fails to comply with data protection standards.

Concerns about similar digital applications have raised concerns in a section in the United States as well as the United Kingdom recently.

At workplaces, there should be provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitser "preferably with touch-free mechanism" at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Wearing of masks at workplaces is also made mandatory and all workplaces should have adequate stock of such face covers.

Large physical meetings should be avoided while offices should maintain a list of authorised COVID-19 hospitals in nearby areas.

"Employees showing any symptom of COVID-19 should be immediately sent for a check-up to such facilities. Quarantine areas should be earmarked for isolating employees showing symptoms till they are safely moved to the medical facilities," the order said.

No one should allow people above 65 years and pregnant women should not be allowed at workplaces and they should stay home.

Frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact like door handles should be ensured, including between shifts.

Social distancing at workplaces should be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts and a staggering lunch break.