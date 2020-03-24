PM to address nation at 8 PM tonight on coronavirus

Coronavirus: After Janta Curfew, PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 24 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 11:57 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. "Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
PM Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi
India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 