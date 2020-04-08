COVID-19: MPs take 30% perks cut after pay cut

Coronavirus: After salary, perks of MPs also cut by 30%

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Apr 08 2020, 06:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 06:51 ist

After deciding for a 30 percent salary cut of MPs to shore up funds to tackle the COVID-19 menace, the Government on Tuesday effected a similar cut in their constituency allowance and stationery expenses.

