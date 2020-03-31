Coronavirus: Another Mohalla Clinic doctor tests positive; people asked to quarantine

A second doctor of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The doctor belonged to the clinic in Janata Mazdoor Colony in Babarpur area, according to a notice issued by Shahdara district authorities.

The doctor serving at the clinic in Babarpur area has got infected with COVID-19 and all the patients and other people who visited the facility between March 12-20 are supposed to quarantine themselves for two weeks, the notice said.

If anyone shows any symptoms of coronavirus infection, they are to report to authorities, it said.

A few days ago, a doctor at a Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur in northeast Delhi had contracted the disease.

A senior official of the Delhi health department had said the doctor's wife and daughter had also tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the outbreak.

About 800 people who visited the clinic or came in contact with the doctor between March 12-18 were quarantined.

The clinic in Maujpur has been since closed and sanitised.

At least 97 cases including two deaths from coronavirus have been reported in the national capital till Monday night.