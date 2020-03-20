Army issues fresh work from home advisory for officers

Coronavirus: Army issues fresh work from home advisory for officers, JCOs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 20:51 ist
Army personnel wear masks as preventive measure against the novel coronavirus, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the army issued a fresh advisory on Friday, saying 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent junior commissioned officers (JCOs) in the Headquarters here will take turns in working from home for a week from March 23.

The second group of officers and JCOs will proceed on home quarantine on March 30.

"Thirty-five per cent officers and 50 per cent JCO/OR to work from home adhering to home quarantine for one week starting March 23, 2020. Second group to proceed on home quarantine on March 30, 2020.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"Intermixing of groups has to be avoided. It shall be ensured that personnel are available on telephone and electronic means at all times for exigencies of work," the army said.

The decision has been taken to minimise contacts in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

In order to avoid crowding, bunching at entry, exit points, personnel attending office at the Army Headquarters will also adhere to staggered timings (0900 hours - 1730 hours and 0945 hours – 1815 hours), the advisory said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Army
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 