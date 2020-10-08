Coronavirus cases in India cross 68-lakh mark

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2020, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 78,524 Covid-19 cases taking the virus caseload to over 68 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated surged to 58,27,704,  according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The national recovery stands at 85.25 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to  68,35,655,while the death toll climbed to  1,05,526  with 971 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to  58,27,704 while there are 9,02,425 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.20  per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.54 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past  50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR,  a cumulative total of 8,34,65,975 samples have been tested up to  October 7 with 11,94,321 samples being tested on Wednesday.

