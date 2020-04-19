Coronavirus cases in UP cross 1,000-mark, death toll mounts to 17

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday mounted to 1,084, with 110 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, officials said.

The virus has claimed 17 lives in the state so far.

During a daily briefing on COVID-19, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state has 959 active cases.

At least 1,084 people in 49 districts of the state are infected, he said, adding that 108 of them have been cured and discharged.

Around 18.5 per cent of the patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 47.3 per cent 21-40 years, 24.7 per cent 41-60 years and 9 per cent are aged above 60 years, Prasad said.

Males account for 78 per cent of the total cases, while females 22 per cent, he said.