Coronavirus: Central government employees exempt from using biometric machines for attendance till March 31

Amid threats of coronavirus, all central government employees have been exempted from biometric attendance till this month-end.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday issued an office memorandum in this regard.

Acknowledging that "only a small number" of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported in the country, the office memorandum said it was a "must to take all possible" preventive measures to stop its spread keeping in view of the nature of the virus.

"It is learnt that most common method of transmission of virus seems to be through infected surfaces. Therefore it is desirable to avoid touching surfaces, which might be infected due to human touch,"it said.

"All the Ministries/Departments are requested to exempt their employees to mark biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) till March 31. However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance register (as done prior to launch of biometric system) during this period," it said.

The government has already advised public to avoid organising public gatherings while President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced that they will not be holding traditional Holi festivities.