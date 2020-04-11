Coronavirus: Central procurement of PPEs, ventilators stirs up row

A notification by the Centre barring state governments from procuring ventilators, PPE kits and N-95 masks, has stirred up a controversy, with critics terming it as "yet another attack on the federal structure" of the country.

The ruling BJP, however, has defended the decision by the BJP-ruled Centre, saying that such procurement would address quality concerns and ease the logistics required to import them from other countries.

"State governments/UTs may not go for procurement of crucial medical equipment like PPEs, N95 masks and Ventilators and that these should be procured centrally by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and distributed to the states," states an April 12 letter by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The circular came at a time when the state government had plans to procure 1,000 ventilators in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, from a Mysuru based company - which now remains suspended.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan defended the Centre's move, saying that quality concerns would be addressed if the equipment was centrally procured. "Since ventilators have to be imported, the Centre is ensuring that this is done without any logistic hassles," he said.

Of the 1,000 ventilators the State was planning to procure, it had placed orders for 300. Karnataka has procured around 60 ventilators from different companies and was expecting around 1,500 units from the Centre, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah condemned the decision by the Centre saying that it was "against the federal structure and decentralised system of governance." In a tweet, he said: "The Central government is trying to assume supreme power during this crisis. States cannot wait till the Central government sends the supplies. Critical time will be lost as it affects timely interventions and the whole system gets jeopardized. Both Central & State governments should work in tandem."

Prathap Kanagal of the JD(S), took a dig at the Centre's decision, saying that the federal structure of the country was reduced to a 'big joke'. "Neither does the Centre do it, nor does it allow anyone. Why has the Centre suddenly issued such an order? Does it fear that it won't get any commission if state governments procure it?"