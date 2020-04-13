Coronavirus: Centre asks Postal Department for priority delivery of medicines

The Centre instructed the Department of Post to give priority in the delivery of medicians through speed posts during the lockdown period.

Minister of Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad, has instructed Secretary Posts to sensitise all postal department employees that no one should face difficulty in receiving or sending medicines during the lockdown.

The entire postal network across the country has been galvanised for the purpose. Intrastate and interstate mail arrangements have been made for the purpose. The red mail vans and Road Transport Networks are rendering yeoman Service in point to point delivery of essential medicines, Covid 19 testing kits, medical equipment including ventilators, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Mail arrangements are also being made with operating cargo flights and special parcel trains to ensure timely delivery. Thousands of tones of medicines and medical equipment is being delivered in tie-ups with Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Directorate General of Health Services and online pharmaceutical companies, the statement said.