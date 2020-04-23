Coronavirus: Centre asks states to allow power projects to operate during lockdown

The Centre on Thursday advised the states to allow construction activities in power projects outside municipal limits during the nation-wide lockdown.

Since Union Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines on relaxation after April 20 allowed the construction activities of all kind of industrial projects in rural areas (outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities), same should be applicable to ongoing construction activities in thermal/hydropower generation projects outside the limits of urban local bodies, said the Union Ministry of Power in its communication to states.

The Ministry of Power also requested the states to allow the intrastate and interstate movement of construction materials including equipment, spares and consumables for these under-construction power projects.

The Ministry also asked the states to ensure that all mandatory precautions and norms of social distancing as well the advisories issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time with regard to COVID-19 should be followed.

The centre has instructed all power installations come under the central governments and other related firms to ensure the necessary preventive measures/ equipment/ amenities for safeguard from COVID-19 to their employees and workforce deployed for construction activities.

Earlier the power-producing and distribution companies requested the Centre to allow them to carry out construction work in their sites during the lockdown.

