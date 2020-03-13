Coronavirus: Centre turns focus on Indians stranded in Italy

After Iran, the government has turned its attention towards rescuing Indian nationals stranded in Italy where the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

India has dispatched a team of medical experts to Italy to bring back swab samples of Indian nationals stranded there for carrying out screening at laboratories here before getting them back home.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said following up on the Iran example, the government has also sent medical equipment and reagents to Italy to carry out screening tests on Indian nationals stranded there.

“It has been decided to make provision for testing primarily for students and compassionate cases in Italy and collect samples for testing,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Officials said those testing negative for the coronavirus screening tests would be brought back to India on commercial flights.

In the Lok Sabha, members voiced concern over Indian nationals, including students, fishermen, tourists and pilgrims, stranded in various countries that have reported outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“For me, I need to find a way of helping or bringing all of them back. We are at it. Please understand, we can only bring them back if they are tested,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said the Indians stranded in other countries have to be tested before being flown back to the homeland.

“We cannot bring back untested people in a very severe epidemic situation because I have the security of this country to worry about as well,” Jaishankar said.

Harsh Vardhan said India had decided to ship an entire laboratory to Iran when they conveyed that they did not have adequate testing facilities.

He said India planned to donate the laboratory to Iran after it completes screening of its nationals stranded there.